Early Childhood Center moving forward

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The Crestview Local School District is a step closer to having an early childhood center.

During Monday night’s monthly Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf told board members the district is officially in possession of the former Vancrest of Convoy property, which is being eyed for a possible early childhood center.

Retiring Program Services Secretary Sandy Etzler is presented with a parting gift by Board President John Auld. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“All of the utilities have been transferred, we’ve updated some locks on it, regulated the heat, and taken down the sign,” Mollenkopf explained. “We’re looking forward to moving along and we actually received the quit deed in the mail at the end of last week, so we are good to go.”

The board later approved a motion to allow Mollenkopf and Treasurer Ashley Whetsel to begin the selection process to hire a criteria architect/engineer for a potential early childhood center design-build project.

Board members also approved a lease-purchase financing agreement for the planned expansion project at the school, along with a contract with architectural firm Garmann Miller of Minster.

Mollenkopf also presented each board member with a certificate as part of the Ohio School Boards Association’s School Board Recognition Month and read aloud a proclamation honoring the board.

In other business, the board approved a contract with Kelly Wade to serve as a student services secretary for the remainder of the school year. She’s replacing Sandy Etzler, who recently retired as program services secretary and was honored by the board Monday night.

Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette updated the board on a program called PBIS – Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.

Crestview Board of Education members were honored for their service and dedication. Pictured (front row, from the left) are Jake Sawmiller, John Auld, and Andy Perrott; (back row) Lori Bittner and Nan Grace. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“House Bill 318 is requiring all districts to implement PBIS in kindergarten through grade three, so we have developed a team of volunteers in the elementary (school) who are going to going to be part of a committee and in the upcoming months we’re going to be attending two workshops where we will develop a matrix,” Schuette said. “We’ll determine some common language that we’ll use and some different interventions and supports to eliminate problem behaviors in our school.”

The board also learned that a measure to make wrestling a sport at Crestview High School will be presented next month, and board members heard a presentation from district technology coordinator Shane Leeth and district technology integration specialist Kristie McCormick on the different ways the district’s 750 computers are used by students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Board members accepted with thanks $13,052 from the Mary E. Marxan Scholarship Fund to be used for music curriculum and $12,607 from the Norman L. Marxen Scholarship Fund for science curriculum, and $100 each from Mike and Annette Myers and Ric Grubaugh to be used for needy students.

During the annual organizational meeting, John Auld was re-elected board president and Lori Bittner was re-elected as vice-president. Lonnie Nedderman was reappointed as the district’s Vantage Career Center representative, while board member Jake Sawmiller was named as this year’s delegate to the Ohio Schools Boards Association’s annual Capital Conference, which is held in November in Columbus. Andy Perrott will serve as the alternate.

The board also set monthly meetings for 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, with meetings to be held in the board conference room.

The next regular meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, February 25.