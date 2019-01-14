MP Lions plan annual Sandwich Supper

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club is holding its annual Sandwich Supper prior to the Lincolnview-Allen East boys basketball game on Friday, January 18.

Food will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Club members will be serving pork barbecue sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, and hot dogs. Chips and cookies, brownies, and Scotch-A-Roos will also be available.

All proceeds benefit the club’s Scholarship Fund, providing scholarships to Lincolnview seniors.