MP Lions plan annual Sandwich Supper
VW independent/submitted information
MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club is holding its annual Sandwich Supper prior to the Lincolnview-Allen East boys basketball game on Friday, January 18.
Food will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Club members will be serving pork barbecue sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, and hot dogs. Chips and cookies, brownies, and Scotch-A-Roos will also be available.
All proceeds benefit the club’s Scholarship Fund, providing scholarships to Lincolnview seniors.
POSTED: 01/14/19