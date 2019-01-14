Girls hoops: Lincolnview defeats Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview raced out to a 20-6 lead and went on to defeat county rival Van Wert 43-32 on Saturday.

The Lady Lancers led 29-18 at halftime, then scoring was sparse in the second half as each team scored 14 points.

Lincolnview’s Adia Welch led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Lakin Brant had a game high 10 rebounds. Alexis Metz led Van Wert with eight points.

Lincolnview (4-9) will host Antwerp on Tuesday, while Van Wert (2-10) will play at Paulding the same night. The Lincolnview-Antwerp game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.