Winter Storm Advisory issued for county

VW independent/submitted information

A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the county from 7 a.m. until midnight Saturday by the Van Wert Emergency Management Agency.

According to Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, the county could receive as much as 3-4 inches of snow during the period, although heavier snow is being forecast for counties south of here.

It is also possible that the area will receive less snow, or possibly none at all, since the county is at the northern boundary of the projected storm route. On the same note, if the storm would shift north, the county could receive more snow.