Wassenberg seeking sculpture proposals

VW independent/submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center is seeking a design for a kinetic, wind, and-or human powered sculpture for its Art Park and is willing to pay $20,000 to the person who comes with the successful design.

Wassenberg, in conjunction with the Ohio Arts Council, the Van Wert County Foundation, and Avangrid Renewables, is seeking a design that ideally would light up using power from wind or human energy. A suggested theme of the sculpture would be to pay homage to the firefly (lightning bug), an insect on the decline that lights local fields and meadows during the summer.

The $20,000 fee would include all material, installation, and transportation costs, as well as modeling, electrical costs, testing, and any outsourcing used. There is no entry fee.

Proposals or links should be emailed to hope@wassenbergartcenter.org. Those who would like to submit a small machete or model, can call 419.238.6837 for an appointment. To obtain a complete prospectus, send to the above email address.

Deadline for proposals is Friday, February 15, at 5 p.m. (late submissions not accepted). The finish and install deadline is May 30.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events, call Wassenberg Art Center at the above number or email info@wassenbergartcenter.orgor access the center’s website at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.