Crestviews beats Delphos Jefferson

Crestview’s Javin Etzler drives by a pair of Delphos Jefferson defenders on the way to two of his game high 17 points. The Knights won Friday night’s road game 65-28. Derick Dealey and Kalen Etzler each chipped in with 11 points, while Wade Sheets and Brant Richardson each finished with seven. Delphos Jefferson dropped to 0-10 (0-2 NWC), while Crestview improved to 9-1 (2-1 NWC). The Knights are scheduled to play at Arlington tonight. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent