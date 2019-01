YWCA thanks officers

The YWCA of Van Wert County thanked law enforcement officers in the community this past Wednesday on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and provided a bag of chips to each to let them know the YWCA thinks these heroes are “all that and a bag of chips”. Shown are representatives of the Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol with YWCA employees.YWCA photos