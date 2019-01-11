Williams wins weekly award

Lincolnview High School senior basketball player Logan Williams is the first Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week of 2019. Williams was nominated by head coach Brett Hammons. “Logan is a student athlete who works hard in the classroom and on the floor,” Hammons said. “I am proud of the effort that he has shown in the first half of the year. He is the type of young man that coaches like to have in their program.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent