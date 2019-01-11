VW independent girls hoops recap

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 54 Delphos Jefferson 46

Lexi Gregory hit five triples and scored 22 points to lead the Lady Knights over Delphos Jefferson 54-46 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Thursday.

Crestview led 12-10 after the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 38-30 at the end of three quarters.

The Lady Knights (6-5, 2-2 NWC) will host Coldwater on Tuesday.

Bluffton 54 Lincolnview 46

The Lady Pirates pulled away from Lincolnview in the second half and went on to win 54-46 on Thursday.

The Lady Lancers led 15-13 after the first quarter, then trailed by one, 24-23 at halftime. Bluffton led 38-33 after three quarters, then outscored Lincolnview 16-13 in the final period.

Bluffton’s Alivia Koenig led all scorers with 29. Adia Welch scored 14 for Lincolnview and Brianna Ebel tallied 10.

Lincolnview (3-9, 0-3 NWC) will host Van Wert on Saturday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 78 Van Wert 35

The Lady Cougars fell to 2-9 (0-4 WBL) with a 78-35 loss at fourth ranked Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Van Wert will play at Lincolnview on Saturday.