Van Wert wrestlers notch WBL victory

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert enjoyed a 41-27 dual meet win over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday. Results are listed below.

106- Michael Basinger (OG) won by forfeit

113- Killian Sudduth (VW) won by forfeit

120- Double void

126- Owen Thomas (OG) won 9-6 over Ben Lange (VW)

132- Issac Hernandez (OG) pinned Devon West in 3:01 (VW)

138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won by tech fall 15-0 over Evan Ellerbrock (OG)

145- Isaiah Bretz (VW) won by forfeit

152- Ryan Pratt (VW) won by forfeit

160- Macein Bigham (VW) won by forfeit

170- Malachi Battle (VW) won by forfeit

182- Danny Rosales (OG) pinned Spencer Blue in 2:09 (VW)

195- Double void

220- Matt Schmersal (OG) pinned Brice Waldron in 2:21 (VW)

285-Eli Kline (VW) wins by Forfeit

The Cougars will wrestle at the Coldwater Invitational on Saturday.