Extension sets Master Gardener training

VW independent/submitted information

Do you have an interest in gardening, want to improve your skills, and at the same time, enjoy volunteering and sharing your knowledge with others? Multiple county Ohio State University Extension offices will partner to host a Master Gardener volunteer training course for new Master Gardener volunteers this spring.

The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension county office. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must.

Classes will be held on the Ohio State University-Lima Campus beginning with orientation on Tuesday, March 5, and classes being held each Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., beginning March 7 and continuing through April 25. Additionally, a daylong seminar on Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is required for the course as well.

The training course is open to interested volunteers from any county with the volunteer commitment to be completed in the volunteer’s home county program.

The cost of the training is $150 and includes the training manual and materials for the class. The program requires 50 hours of classroom training and a commitment of 50 hours of volunteer time to become a certified Master Gardener volunteer. There is also a requirement for a background check at the volunteer’s expense.

More information is available at: http://vanwert.osu.edu, and clicking on the “Master Gardener” link, or by contacting Van Wert County Master Gardener Volunteer Program Coordinator Rachel Hoverman at 419.238.1214 or hoverman.22@osu.edu.