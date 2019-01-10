Second area football coach resigns

Van Wert independent sports

ROCKFORD — Another area football coach has tendered his resignation.

Rob “Dusty” Rutledge is leaving Parkway after just one season and has reportedly accepted an undisclosed role with the coaching staff at the University of Mississippi.

In his lone season at Parkway, the Panthers went 1-9 (1-7 MAC), with the victory coming against Versailles.

Last month, Delphos Jefferson head football coach Luke Taviano resigned after one season and a 1-9 record.