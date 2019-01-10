Sanctus Real tickets now on sale at NPAC

VW independent/submitted information

Behind every artist that graces the Niswonger Performing Art Center of Northwest Ohio’s stage is a goal to fulfill. Some of those goals involve discovery and opportunity, some nostalgia, some awareness, and much more.

Sanctus Real

One goal the Niswonger strives to achieve every season is providing events that leave the audience more positive and uplifted than when they first arrived. One such event for the Ignite 2018-19 season is Christian pop/rock group Sanctus Real, presented by Strategence Capital, which will appear at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Experience Sanctus Real as it begins a new era. With a fresh voice on lead vocals and expanded songwriting – the group is igniting a new modern sound for the band, while also performing all its hits. The focus remains on writing songs that move people toward an understanding of the group’s identity in Christ.

After 20 years of touring, 24 radio hits, and full album sales exceeding 750,000, Sanctus Real has become a trusted source of encouraging songs of faith.

With a new lead singer in place, the trio began writing songs that are set to lead Dustin Lolli’s soulful vocals. The sound is noticeably different from the brand’s original vocalizing, but the focus remains on hope found in an unchanging Savior. While the new songs are certainly influenced by the outward changes in life, the message is centered on how change can bring about personal redemption.

Original members Mark Graalman and Chris Rohman, who began the band in a garage in Toledo, also remain in the band.

“We’re a group of guys making music together as opposed to a group of guys getting behind a song. We’re focusing back on the simple message of the gospel,” Graalman said. “It’s the simple message of God’s love.”

Along with Presenting Sponsor Strategence Capital, Season Sponsors for the Ignite 2018-19 season include Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Sanctus Real are now available and can be purchased through the NPAC Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; by calling 419.238.6722, and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.