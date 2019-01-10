Kathleen Ann (McCoy) Custer

Kathleen Ann (McCoy) Custer, 65, of Convoy, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed by her family.

Kathleen Ann (McCoy) Custer

She was born November 6, 1953, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Bob and Ruby (Stuckey) McCoy, who both preceded her in death. On June 1, 1974, she married Randy Lane Custer, who survives in Convoy.

Kathy retired as the secretary for 15 years of the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center. Previously she was employed at Central Soya in Decatur, Indiana, State Farm Insurance in Van Wert, and Wrenco Trophy and Sportswear in both Wren and Convoy.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, where she formerly directed the adult choir and served beside her husband as youth directors of Redeemer’s Lutheran Youth Fellowship (LYF) group. She loved attending sporting and music events, watching her grandkids compete and perform in basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball, musicals, and show choir.

Kathy is also survived by her children, Tammy (Mark) Gregory and Tonya (Brian) Sheets, both of Convoy, and Travis (Heather) Custer of Gahanna; 10 grandchildren, Alexis, Bailey, Cali and Kaci Gregory, Austin, Trever, and Connor Sheets, and Olivia, Chase, and Grayson Custer. Also surviving are brothers Dennis (Jill) McCoy, Jeff (Gale) McCoy, and Rick McCoy, all of Convoy, and sister Sherri (Dave) Springer of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 14, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, with the Rev. Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, January 13, and an hour prior to services, all at the church.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert is in charge of funeral arrangements.