County real estate tax bills mailed out

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Nathan Vandenbroek notified all property owners on Wednesday that real estate taxes were mailed out on Monday. Real estate taxes are due Wednesday, February 13.



Property owners who have not received a tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office at 419.238.5177. Those mailing payments should ensure they are postmarked on or before February 13 to avoid penalties.

Credit card payments are accepted in the Treasurer’s Office or online at the office’s website at www.vanwertcounty.org. There is a 3-percent fee for those who use a credit card. First Bank of Berne is also accepting tax payments from taxpayers who present a tax bill.



Checks can be made out to “Nathan Vandenbroek” or “Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office”.

