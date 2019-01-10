Community healthcare meetings planned

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District will be holding community forums to give county residents the opportunity to share their health care challenges.

The information will be combined with data collected as part of the Community Health Needs Assessment to help find solutions to the healthcare access issues that exist in the county.

Community meetings will be held as follows:

Tuesday, January 22, 6-7 p.m. — Middle Point Community Building.

Thursday, January 24, 5-6 p.m. — Vantage Career Center Community Room

Monday, January 28, 7-8 p.m. — Convoy Community Building

Thursday, January 31, 7-8 p.m. — Vantage Community Room

Tuesday, February 5, 5-6 p.m. — Ohio City Community Building

Local residents should plan to attend one of the sessions, as their input is important as the county works to ensure all community members receive the healthcare they need.