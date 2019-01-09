VWHS robotics teams set to host 5th regional qualifier
VW independent/submitted information
The Van Wert High School robotics teams will be hosting the fifth annual Northwest Ohio Qualifier robotics competition on Saturday, January 26.
This event features approximately 28 teams from Ohio and nearby states, with the opening ceremony beginning Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in the Van Wert High School gymnasium. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.
The local event comes on the heels of the VWHS Robotics Teams’ recent participation in the Dayton Qualifier, where the veteran team, VW Robotics, won the Promote and Connect awards.
This year, Van Wert High School has expanded to two robotics teams, the veteran “VW Robotics” and the new, all-rookie “Cougar Robotics” teams. Both Van Wert teams will be competing in the Southwestern Pennsylvania FIRST Tech Challenge State Qualifier held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as the local Van Wert qualifier.
Field competition sponsors for the Northwest Ohio Robotics competition include Van Wert Federal Savings Bank and First Federal Bank of Van Wert.
