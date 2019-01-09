VWHS robotics teams set to host 5th regional qualifier

VWHS robotics competition sponsors each donated $1,000 to the event. Shown here is First Federal of Van Wert, which includes(from the left) Jessi Hardesty, Suzie Grimes, Lisa Lawson, senior Noah Carter and freshman Bobby Spath. photos provided

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School robotics teams will be hosting the fifth annual Northwest Ohio Qualifier robotics competition on Saturday, January 26.

VWHS robotics competition sponsors each donated $1,000 to the event. Shown here is Van Wert Federal Savings Bank with (from the left) senior Noah Carter, freshman Bobby Spath, George Scott, junior Elizabeth Tomlinson, and sophomore Lyrissa Hammons.

This event features approximately 28 teams from Ohio and nearby states, with the opening ceremony beginning Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in the Van Wert High School gymnasium. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

The local event comes on the heels of the VWHS Robotics Teams’ recent participation in the Dayton Qualifier, where the veteran team, VW Robotics, won the Promote and Connect awards.

This year, Van Wert High School has expanded to two robotics teams, the veteran “VW Robotics” and the new, all-rookie “Cougar Robotics” teams. Both Van Wert teams will be competing in the Southwestern Pennsylvania FIRST Tech Challenge State Qualifier held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as the local Van Wert qualifier.

Field competition sponsors for the Northwest Ohio Robotics competition include Van Wert Federal Savings Bank and First Federal Bank of Van Wert.