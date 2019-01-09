O-G, Ottoville, Minster ranked in poll

Ottoville, Ottawa-Glandorf and Minster are the only area teams ranked in the first Associated Press girls high school basketball poll of the 2018-2019 season.

Ottawa-Glandorf, is ranked No. 4 in Division III, Minster is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, while Ottoville is No. 7 in Division IV. The full poll is listed below.

DIVISION I

Canton McKinley (10) 10-0 163 Pickerington Cent. (4) 9-1 146 Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5) 9-1 141 Cin. Princeton (1) 11-0 116 Centerville (4) 13-1 90 W. Chester Lakota W. 10-1 83 Newark 10-1 81 Cin. Walnut Hills 13-1 75 Sylvania Southview 10-1 52 Can. Glenoak 10-2 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Akr. Hoban 41. 12, Tol. Notre Dame 38. 13, Medina 36. 14, Dublin Coffman 28. 15, Westerville S. 27. 16, Eastlake N. 26. 17, Morrow Little Miami 16. 18, Dresden Tri-Valley 15. 18, Mason 15. 20, Youngs. Boardman 12.

DIVISION II

Day. Carroll (8) 12-0 174 Tol. Rogers (10) 8-2 171 New Philadelphia (2) 11-0 110 Bellevue (1) 11-1 105 Wintersville Indian Creek 11-0 79 McArthur Vinton County 10-0 69 Beloit W. Branch 9-2 59 Poland Seminary (2) 11-0 54 Hamilton Badin 9-3 48 Thornville Sheridan 9-2 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Granville 42. 12, Millbury Lake 39. 13, Cin. Indian Hill 36. 14, Chillicothe Unioto 29. 15, Tipp City Tippecanoe 25. 15, Franklin 25. 17, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18. 17, Shaker Hts. Laurel 18. 19, Youngs. Mooney 14. 20, Warren Howland 13. 20, Gates Mills Gilmour 13. 20, McClain 13. 23, Germantown Valley View (1) 12.

DIVISION III

Cols. Africentric (18) 10-0 203 Findlay Liberty-Benton (2) 9-0 156 Waynesville (2) 10-0 99 Ottawa-Glandorf 12-1 81 Versailles 9-3 76 Delta 11-0 67 Berlin Hiland (1) 9-2 63 Margaretta (1) 12-1 60 Doylestown Chippewa 10-1 44 Lynchburg-Clay 11-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Worthington Christian 36. 12, Pemberville Eastwood 35. 13, Collins Western Reserve 34. 14, Cin. Purcell Marian 33. 15, Albany Alexander 32. 16, Oak Hill 30. 17, Anna 25. 18, Bellaire 21. 19, Elyria Cath. 20. 20, Leavittsburg Labrae 19. 21, Sardinia Eastern 17. 22, Minford 13. 23, Warren Champion 12.

DIVISION IV

Minster (19) 13-0 222 Ft. Loramie 11-1 120 Cornerstone Christian (1) 11-1 119 Fairfield Christian 11-0 92 New Madison Tri-Village 11-1 75 Waterford 7-1 74 Ottoville (1) 10-3 73 McDonald (2) 9-0 68 Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 10-0 57 Berlin Center W. Reserve 12-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Bremen 36. 12, Shadyside 34. 13, Cin. Country Day 33. 14, Hannibal River 29. 15, Newark Cath. 27. 15, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 27. 17, Zanesville Rosecrans 25. 17, Cortland Maplewood 25. 17, Covington 25. 20, New Knoxville 19. 21, Stryker 18. 22, Beverly Ft. Frye 14.