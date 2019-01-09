Lady Lancers fall to Kalida 52-36
Van Wert independent sports
KALIDA — Lincolnview was held to single digits in three of four quarters and lost at Kalida 52-36 in non-conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
The Lady Lancers trailed 14-9 after the first quarter, 27-15 at halftime and 43-22 after three quarters.
Lana Carey led Lincolnview with 11 points, followed by Brianna Ebel (9) and Lakin Brant (7).
Lincolnview will host Bluffton on Thursday.
