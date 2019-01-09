Coaches Corner: Hammons and Best

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

After a break for the holidays, Coaches Corner is back. This week’s edition features Lincolnview boys’ basketball coach Brett Hammons and Crestview boys’ basketball coach Jeremy Best.

Brett Hammons

Heading into the halfway point of the schedule, it’s been an up and down season for the 5-5 (1-1 NWC) Lancers. Two losses (Upper Scioto Valley, Fort Recovery) have come by a combined two points, while two wins have come against Van Wert and Kalida.

Brett Hammons

The results have head coach Brett Hammons looking for more consistency.

“I like the way that we are competing so far,” Hammons said. We are playing hard on both ends of the floor, but we need to figure out how to play four quarters.”

“We have five losses and in four of those five games we have had a quarter where we were outscored by double figures. If we want to have a successful season that can’t happen.”

Through 10 games, Zane Miller and Ethan Kemler are the team’s leading scorers, averaging 11 and 10.3 points per game respectively, followed by Alek Bowersock (7.2 ppg), Kyle Wallis (6.7 ppg), Jorge Salinas (4.2 ppg) and Logan Williams (3.3 ppg). Miller and Kemler are the top two rebounders (5.5 and 3.9 per game).

Lincolnview will return to NWC competition Friday at Bluffon (8-1, 2-0 NWC), and a win would keep the Lancers in the conference title race.

“They are very well coached,” Hammons said of the Pirates. “They are sound on both ends of the floor. They do a good job of making things difficult on the offensive end for teams because of the multiple defenses they play.”

“Their backcourt is one of the best that we will see this season,” Hammons added. “It will be a good challenge for us going over there to play.”

It should be noted that Bluffton’s only loss came last Saturday at the hands Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 6 in Division III).

After Friday’s road game, the Lancers will play three straight at home – Saturday vs. Miller City (5-5), then against Allen East and Antwerp next weekend.

Jeremy Best

The Crestview Knights (8-1, 1-1 NWC) are ranked No. 3 in the first Division IV statewide poll of the season, with the only loss coming at Bluffton (43-41).

Seven of Crestview’s wins have come by ten or more points, leading head coach Jeremy Best to say he likes what he sees.

Jeremy Best

“I like the way our guys have collectively come together so far and especially over the course of the past two and a half weeks and three games,” Best said. “We’ve played three very physical games against good basketball teams with two of those being on the road.”

“I’ve appreciated the way we’ve overcame obstacles in each of those games and competed together for a common purpose. There have been times when the ball hasn’t went in the basket on a regular basis, but we still continue to defend and do the little things.”

“We need to improve in all areas. I still believe we can be a more productive team on the offensive end and feel we are very close to being much more consistent and efficient in this area. Continuing to build depth is going to be crucial as we move through January and into February.”

Through nine games, Javin Etzler leads the Knights in scoring and rebounding (14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds per game). Kalen Etzler is averaging 10.9 points and seven rebounds, followed by Wade Sheets (8.3 ppg), Derick Dealey (7.4 ppg) and Drew Kline (6.0 ppg).

While fans may not care for it, Best believes future opponents will continue to play a physical style of play against the Knights.

“I anticipate that physical play will be a point of emphasis that opponents will view as a key in their scouting reports,” Best explained. “Basketball is a skill based game and it seems that in order to negate a skill disadvantage, an opponent will use resources necessary to take the skill out of the game.”

“Basketball is a beautiful game to watch when there is flow and continuity to a game. However, it seems that games with flow and continuity are hard to come by on a regular basis.”

“But, rather than make excuses, we will keep searching for solutions and learn to adjust. Teams are going to try to take advantages of their opponents weaknesses and we will continue to try to do the same.”

Crestview will play at Delphos Jefferson (0-9) on Friday, then will travel to Arlington (7-3) on Saturday.