Tickets on sale for Peter Noone, Hermits

VW independent/submitted information

In the mid-1960s, when American rock music was dominated by what was known as “The British Invasion,” there were only a few groups that could pack stadiums to the brim. One of those groups was Herman’s Hermits, and its lead singer, Peter Noone.

Peter Noone

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio was thrilled to have Noone for a sold-out concert a few years ago, and he’s now being brought back by popular demand for a show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, presented by Eileen Manken. Tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. today (Wednesday, January 9).

Universally regarded as one of Rock and Roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, Noone is second to none in his ability to entertain. In fact, he is so popular that he has a large group of fans who call themselves the “Noone-atics” and come to many of his concerts, no matter where they are.

A star of stage, screen, and recording — Herman’s Hermits sold more than 60 million records and had 20 Top 40 hits — Noone’s performances are also the stuff of legend, as he deftly delivers a broad palette of music: all gems of the period that, through his voice, defined a generation.

Herman’s Hermits’ hits include “I’m into Something Good” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter”, “I’m Henry VIII, I Am”, “Silhouettes”, “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat”, “Just A Little Bit Better”, “Wonderful World”, “There’s A Kind of Hush”, “A Must to Avoid”, “Listen People”, “The End of the World” and “Dandy”.

Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, is a must-see concert experience.

Along with Presenting Sponsor Eileen Manken, Season Sponsors for the Ignite 2018-19 season include Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone can be purchased from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the NPAC Box Office, by calling 419.238.6722 during those hours, and online anytime at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.