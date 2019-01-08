State representative sworn into 2nd term

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) was sworn in to his second term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives during Monday’s session. He represents the 82nd District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County.

Craig Riedel

“It is truly an honor to represent Ohio’s 82nd House District for a second term,” Representative Riedel said. “I am so proud to have the support of my constituents who have put faith in me to be their voice from northwest Ohio. I look forward to working on the next biennium state budget and legislative policies that enhance the prosperity for Ohio.”

Representative Riedel grew up on a farm just outside the small town of Attica. After earning a civil engineering degree from The Ohio State University, he enjoyed a 27-year long career with Nucor Vulcraft Group. He retired in June of 2015 in order to follow his passion for public service and represent his friends and fellow citizens in northwestern Ohio.

Representative Riedel and his wife, Danette, have two adult children, Steve and Renee. His children are both graduates of Defiance High School and The Ohio State University. He also has one granddaughter, Ryan. Representative Riedel and Danette have been married for 30 years and reside in Defiance.

Monday’s Ohio House session marked the beginning of the 133rd General Assembly.