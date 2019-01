Crestview rolls to win

Crestview’s Olivia Cunningham drives for two of her game high 20 points during Monday night’s game against Continental. The Lady Knights improved to 5-5 with a 57-25 win over the Lady Pirates. Bailey Gregory chipped in with 11 points and Lexi Gregory finished with 10. Crestview will host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent