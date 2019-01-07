VW independent weekend sports roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Basketball

Fort Recovery 60 Lincolnview 59 (boys)

Some said the shot was on time, others said it came too late, but Payton Jutte’s three pointer with no time left on the clock gave Fort Recovery a stunning 60-59 victory over Lincolnview on Saturday.

The bucket occurred three seconds after Ethan Kemler snapped a 57-57 tie and it capped off a 22 point fourth quarter for the visiting Indians.

The Lancers enjoyed a 17-10 lead after one quarter and a 34-25 lead at halftime. Lincolnview led by as many as 11 in the third quarter, but Fort Recovery chipped away in the fourth period.

Kemler finished with 18 points, followed by Alek Bowersock (15) and Zane Miller (13). Miller also finished with nine rebounds.

Lincolnview (5-5) will travel to Bluffton on Friday and will host Miller City on Saturday.

Van Wert 90 Maumee Valley Country Day 27 (girls)

On a day that everything went right for Van Wert, the Lady Cougars rolled to an easy 90-27 win over Maumee Valley Country Day on Saturday.

Alexis Metz led all scorers with 22 points, including six triples. Four others finished in double figures – Abby Jackson (20), Sierra Shaffer (16) and Carly Smith and Allison Schaufelberger (10 each). Caylee Phillips chipped in with eight and Jerica Huebner finished with four points.

The Lady Cougars raced out to a commanding 25-8 lead after one quarter, then enjoyed a 49-15 advantage at halftime. The lead ballooned to 70-22 after three quarters.

Van Wert (2-8) will return to action Thursday at Ottawa-Glandorf, then will play at Lincolnview on Saturday.

Minster 55 Lincolnview 25 (girls)

Defending Division IV state champion Minster (12-0) overwhelmed Lincolnview 55-25 on Saturday.

The Lady Wildcats led 14-7 after the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime, before outscoring the hosts 18-2 to lead 45-17 after three quarters.

Brianna Ebel and Sierra Adams each led Lincolnview with six points, while Lakin Brant had a team leading nine rebounds.

Lincolnview (3-7) will play at Kalida on Tuesday, then will host Bluffton on Thursday and Van Wert on Saturday.

Wrestling

Van Wert finished ninth at Saturday’s Bill Kerbel Invitational at New Haven High School.

Gabe Steyer (138) and Isaiah Bretz (145) both recorded first place finishes, while Killian Sudduth (113) and Malachi Battle (170) each finished fourth. Ben Lange recorded a sixth place finish in the 126 pound weight class.

The Cougars will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.