Van Wert, Lincolnview bowlers in action

Van Wert independent sports

It was a busy day of bowling at Olympic Lanes on Saturday, with Van Wert, Lincolnview, Kenton and Bath competing. Below are the results.

Van Wert 2673 Kenton 2478

Led by Nathan Bidlack’s 471 series (235, 236), the Cougars defeated Kenton 2673-2478. Troy Weaks rolled a 218 game, followed by Derek Gonzales (210) and Ethan Brown (180 game).

The junior varsity defeated Kenton 1158-1098, with high scores coming from Aidyn Sidle (177) and Logan Goodwin (157).

Van Wert 2443 Lincolnview 2409

The Cougars edged the Lancers 2443-2409. High scores of the match came from Nathan Bidlack (214), Troy Weaks (180) and Sam Cassidy (season high 179).

The Lancers were led by Drew Motycka (198, 184, 382 series), Jerron Taylor (189, 169, 358 series) and Brad Korte (160, 192, 352 series).

Lincolnview won the junior varsity match 1416-1185.

Bath 2184 Lincolnview 2113

The Lancers were led by Brad Korte’s 349 series (186, 163) and Justin Braun’s 326 series (159, 167). Logan Daeger finished with a 286 series (135, 151) and Jerron Taylor rolled a 263 series (138, 125).

Van Wert 2318 Lincolnview 2007 (girls)

Hannah Say led Van Wert with a 334 series (190, 134), followed by Allison Hauter’s 330 (176, 154) and Lorrie Decker’s 329 (169, 160).

Lincolnview’s Shiann Kraft had a 324 series (176, 148), followed by Alicia Rist (134, 160, 294 series) and Maria Sarver (140, 137, 277 series).

Lincolnview 1888 Bath 1805 (girls)

Shiann Kraft led the way with a 351 series (156, 195), followed by Kenzie Sealscott’s 273 series (141, 132).