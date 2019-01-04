VW wrestlers fall to Roughriders
Van Wert independent sports
ST. MARYS — Van Wert picked up wins in five different weight classes but lost to St. Marys Memorial 51-27 in Western Buckeye League wrestling action on Thursday. Results are listed below.
138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won by forfeit
145- Isaiah Bretz (VW) won by fall in 2:30
152- Ryan Pratt (VW) won 12-7
160- Tommy Mabry (SM) won by forfeit
170- Noah Vogel (SM) won 12-9 in OT over Malachi Battle (VW)
182- Mason Saeler (SM) won by fall in 2:43 over Spencer Blue (VW)
195- Stashu Patterson (SM) won by forfeit
220- Lance Benedict (SM) won by fall over Brice Waldron (VW) in 5:41
285- Nicholas Myers (SM) won by fall over Eli Kline (VW) in :55
106- Taylor Heisey (SM) won by forfeit
113- Trevor Heisey (SM) won by fall over Killian Sudduth (VW) 1:04
120- Clayton Drummond (SM) won by fall over Arnez Battle (VW) In 1:11
126- Ben Lange (VW) won by fall in :19
132- Devon West (VW) won by fall in 4:51
The Cougars will wrestle at the Bill Kerbel Invitational in New Haven (IN) on Saturday.
