VW wrestlers fall to Roughriders

Van Wert independent sports

ST. MARYS — Van Wert picked up wins in five different weight classes but lost to St. Marys Memorial 51-27 in Western Buckeye League wrestling action on Thursday. Results are listed below.

138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won by forfeit

145- Isaiah Bretz (VW) won by fall in 2:30

152- Ryan Pratt (VW) won 12-7

160- Tommy Mabry (SM) won by forfeit

170- Noah Vogel (SM) won 12-9 in OT over Malachi Battle (VW)

182- Mason Saeler (SM) won by fall in 2:43 over Spencer Blue (VW)

195- Stashu Patterson (SM) won by forfeit

220- Lance Benedict (SM) won by fall over Brice Waldron (VW) in 5:41

285- Nicholas Myers (SM) won by fall over Eli Kline (VW) in :55

106- Taylor Heisey (SM) won by forfeit

113- Trevor Heisey (SM) won by fall over Killian Sudduth (VW) 1:04

120- Clayton Drummond (SM) won by fall over Arnez Battle (VW) In 1:11

126- Ben Lange (VW) won by fall in :19

132- Devon West (VW) won by fall in 4:51

The Cougars will wrestle at the Bill Kerbel Invitational in New Haven (IN) on Saturday.