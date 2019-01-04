Schools set 2019 Rivals United campaign

VW independent/submitted information

Crestview and Lincolnview Local Schools recently completed United Way campaigns. Administration and staff of both schools made pledges in support of the 29 agencies funded by the United Way of Van Wert County.

Crestview Local Schools increased their pledges by $593 over last year’s campaign. Lincolnview Local Schools also saw an increase of $600 over last year’s pledges. This was the second year that the challenge between the schools added the support of the teachers and staff to the Rivals United event. The students created this event two years ago and raised over $12,000 the first year, while last year’s total was over $33,000. The staff campaign totals will be the starting point for this year’s Rivals United campaign, with Lincolnview in the lead by over $1,500.

Both school districts are supporters of the United Way of Van Wert County, the community, and many organizations.

As part of the Rivals United campaign, Crestview and Lincolnview student representatives will hold a friendly competition between the student bodies to see who can raise the most money for the United Way of Van Wert County.

The Rivals United fundraising events will be held during the rivalry week of January 28 through February 1: at a girls’ basketball game on Thursday, January 31, at Lincolnview and a boys’ basketball game on Friday, February 1, at Crestview. The fundraising events will wrap up Rivals United week and determine the winner of this year’s campaign.

Several other events are being added to this year’s event to involve everyone in the community. Those events include an FFA basketball game, tailgate party, Facebook challenge, and several more.

Crestview and Lincolnview Schools will also be selling t-shirts for the “Rivals United” event, with t-shirts on sale now through January 11. Prices are $10 each and $12 for sizes 2X, 3X, 4X & 5X.

All money collected from t-shirt sales will be added to the schools’ totals, which will help determine the school winner.

Those wanting to purchase a t-shirt can contact either Crestview or Lincolnview school district or the United Way office at 419.238.6689, 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Payment (cash or check only) must be made when ordering (click here for an order form).

This year’s t-shirt design winner is Erin Miller of Lincolnview.