Friday night scores: January 4, 2018
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school basketball games.
WBL
Van Wert 44 St. Marys Memorial 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 102 Bath 48
Elida 73 Celina 60
Defiance 72 Kenton 54
Shawnee 62 Wapakoneta 54
Non-conference
Crestview 52 Kalida 38
MAC
Coldwater 65 Parkway 48
Delphos St. John’s 59 New Knoxville 38
Marion Local 48 St. Henry 43
Minster 78 Fort Recovery 47
Versailles 49 New Bremen 34
GMC (girls)
Wayne Trace 57 Tinora 44
Antwerp 38 Fairview 36
Hicksville 44 Ayersville 31
Holgate 48 Edgerton 41
