Friday night scores: January 4, 2018

Coldwater 65 Parkway 48 Delphos St. John’s 59 New Knoxville 38 Marion Local 48 St. Henry 43 Minster 78 Fort Recovery 47 Versailles 49 New Bremen 34

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school basketball games.

