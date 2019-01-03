Van Wert SWCD to offer seedlings again

VW independent/submitted information

The deadline to purchase seedlings from the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District is March 15. Seedlings are available in packets of 10 at a minimal cost.

The following seedling species are available: American arborvitae, Austrian pine, Colorado blue spruce, Eastern white pine, Norway spruce, Eastern red cedar, American cranberry, black cherry, black walnut, common lilac, red bud, red maple, swamp white oak, sweet gum, and white flowering dogwood.

Two seed packets are available: Wildflower Seed and Butterfly/Hummingbird Seed.

The 1-ounce wildflower seed packet contains 15-16 different annual and perennial species adapted for this area and will cover 300 square feet. The 1-ounce butterfly/hummingbird seed packet contains 10-13 annual and perennial varieties and will cover 300 square feet.

The SWCD is once again offering four semi dwarf fruit tree varieties, including honeycrisp apple, gala apple, red haven [peach and Bartlett pear. The fruit trees are ordered individually and are 4-6 feet in height, with a trunk of 5/8-inch diameter.

This program is open to the public. Order forms are available in the SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive, in Van Wert, on the website at www.vanwertswcd.orgor by calling 419.238.9591. Orders will be accepted until Friday, March 15, with a delivery date of mid-April. Payment (cash or check) is required when placing an order.