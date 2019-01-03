Hoops preview: Cougars, Lancers, Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A return to Western Buckeye League action and a Van Wert County showdown are among the local boys’ high school basketball games on tap this weekend. Below are brief previews of games involving Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview.

Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial, vs. Crestview

Van Wert (3-4, 0-1 WBL) split last weekend’s games, falling at Ottoville and holding off Columbus Grove.

The Cougars will try to even their league record Friday night at St. Marys. Entering the weekend, Van Wert is averaging 54.8 points per game while allowing the exact same number per outing.

Because of the school’s run to the Division IV state football semifinals, the Roughriders (3-2, 0-1 WBL) opened the season two weeks later then most other teams, then lost consecutive games to Ottawa-Glandorf and Coldwater before posting victories over Parkway, New Knoxville and Spencerville.

St. Marys averages 49.4 points and gives up 50 points per game. However, the Roughriders held New Knoxville to 34 and Spencerville to 27.

When Van Wert and St. Marys met last season, the Roughriders posted a 53-37 victory.

It what could prove to be an entertaining game, Van Wert will play the rescheduled season opener at home against Crestview on Saturday. More information on the Knights can be found below.

Lincolnview vs. Fort Recovery

The Lancers (5-4) are coming off a split of last weekend’s games – an exciting 54-51 win over Kalida and a 67-49 loss at Ottoville.

Lincolnview will play just one game this weekend, Saturday, vs. Fort Recovery. Entering the weekend, the Lancers are averaging 52.7 points and allowing 49.3 points per game.

Fort Recovery enters the weekend at 5-3 and will host Minster on Friday. The Indians currently average 57.5 points per game and give up 45 points per outing.

Fort Recovery won last year’s game 73-68 in overtime.

Crestview vs. Kalida, at Van Wert

Crestview (6-1) has won four straight and is averaging 57.7 points per game while allowing just 40.7 points per contest. Each victory has come by at least 12 points.

Kalida (5-3) had a four game winning streak snapped by Lincolnview last weekend. The Wildcats are averaging 51 points per game and allowing 41.3 points per game. Two of Kalida’s losses have come in overtime.

The Knights will play at cross county rival Van Wert on Saturday. When the two teams met last season, Van Wert won 48-44.