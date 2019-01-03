2 receive prison sentences in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two people received prison sentences during hearings held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Brandon Decker, 21, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, with credit for 107 days served; and 12 months in prison on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, with credit for 112 days served. The sentences are to be served consecutive to one another.

Tim Dellinger, 57, of Willshire, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin Burchfield also gave Dellinger credit for five days already served.

Three people also entered changes of plea during hearings on Wednesday.

Vicki Young, 64, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree (reduced from felonies of the third degree in exchange for her guilty plea). A presentence investigation was ordered and Young will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 6.

Justin Reynolds, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty on one count of attempted escape, a felony of the fourth degree (downgraded from a charge of escape, a third-degree felony, in exchange for his guilty plea). A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 13.

Patrick Dennis Jr., 25, of Detroit, Michigan, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. February 13.

Courtney Pratt, 25, of Van Wert, also appeared in court and admitted to violating her probation by refusing treatment at Serenity House. She was sentenced to four years of community control, with the same conditions as before, plus having to undergo substance and mental health evaluations and any treatment recommended. She will also serve 60 days in jail.