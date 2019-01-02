Vantage earns Auditor of State award

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Vantage Career Center was among the 22 governmental agencies and school districts that earned Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost’s Auditor of State Award for having a clean audit report.

The award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

File timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Procedures).

Audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, single audit findings, or questioned costs.

Report does not contain any comments related to ethics referrals, questioned costs less than $10,000, lack of timely report submission, reconciliation, failure to obtain a timely single audit, findings for recovery less than $100, public meetings or public records issues, and no other financial or other concerns exist that involve an eligible entity.