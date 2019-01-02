Law Enforcement 1/2/19

Van Wert Police

December 24, 9:13 p.m. — Dakota N. Williams, 22, and Crystal C. Robison, 30, both of 320 Thorn St., were charged with disorderly conduct as a result of an incident at their residence.

December 19, 6:41 p.m. — Mitchell Grote, 22, of 110 N. Harrison St., was cited for failure to confine an animal at his residence.

December 19, 8:21 p.m. — Shelby G. Coil, 24, of 816 Elm St., Apt. 3, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia as a result of an incident at his residence.

December 19, 9:06 p.m. — Tasha N. Mattix, 35, of 811 Leeson Ave., was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred in the 400 block of South Shannon Street.

December 18, 2:06 p.m. — Adam T. Hector, 31, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 25, was arrested on a warrant issued in Lima Municipal Court while at Van Wert Municipal Court.

December 15, 2:33 a.m. — Luciano Zepeda, 25, of Van Wert, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), driving on railroad tracks, an open container violation, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and having a concealed weapon as a result of a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

December 17, 5:02 p.m. — Candice M. Huffman, 33, of 1132 Olympic Drive, was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at her residence.

December 14, 1:47 p.m. — Christopher P. Knuth, 34, of rural Middle Point, was arrested at the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office on two warrants for failure to appear.

December 13, 8:20 a.m. — Wade A. Kraner, 51, no address listed, was cited for criminal trespass while at the McDonald’s restaurant on Christopher Crossing.

December 11, 10:11 a.m. — James E. Mihm Jr., 24, of 12580 Union Pleasant Road, as charged with OVI as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Franklin streets.

December 11, 12:16 a.m. — Kyle E. Peffley, 25, of 821 George St., was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Shannon and Jackson streets.