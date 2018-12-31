Kailey M. Wright

Kailey M. Wright, 23, of Lima, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Kailey was born with Hypo-plastic Left Heart Syndrome, fighting all her life because of it, until she lost the battle.

She was born to James Wright and Laura (Kroeger) Wright. Her father survives in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and her mother survives in Lima.

She is also survived by two brothers, Dylan (Macy) Wright of Lima and James Wright Jr. of Fort Wayne; a nephew and a niece on the way; her maternal grandfather, Thomas Kroeger of Delphos; her paternal grandmother, Dottie Woldrop of Fort Wayne; maternal great-grandparents, Ken and Dorothy Stocklin of Delphos; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Two grandmothers, Gloria Kroeger and Janet Kroeger; and her grandfather, James Wright, also preceded her in death.

Private funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Harry Tolhurst officiating.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Arc of Allen County, GoFundMe Page for Kailey Wright, or a Superior Bank account for Kailey.

