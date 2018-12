Aces trump Lady Knights

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory drives to the basket during Saturday’s non-conference game at Hicksville. Gregory scored a team high 14 points, but the Lady Knights lost 41-38. Olivia Cunningham also hit double digits and finished with 13. Crestview (4-5) will return to action Monday, January 7, at home against Continental. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent