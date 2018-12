YMCA donation

Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320 recently presented a check to the YMCA of Van Wert County in support of the YMCA’s mission to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirits, minds, and bodies for all. Shown are (from the left) Moose Lodge Administrator Brent Agler, YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab, and YMCA Finance Director Joel Whitman. photo provided