Pamela Ann Sites, 69, of Van Wert, died at 1:36 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, in Van Wert.

She was born August 2, 1949, the daughter of James Potter Sr., who preceded her in death, and Alice L. Haynes, who survives in Van Wert. She married Jack W. Sites and he died August 14, 1999.

She retired from Kennedy Manufacturing in Van Wert, attended Good Shepard of the Nazarene Church in Van Wert, was a member of the Van Wert Moose Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Unit 5803 Auxiliary and American Legion Unit 178 Auxiliary.

Other survivors include two children, Laura Willingham of Van Wert and Chad Sites of Delphos; eight grandchildren, Tyson Sites, Ann-Marie Willingham, Holden Willingham, Skyler Willingham, Serenity Sites, Caden Sites, Coby Sites, and Cierra Roeder; three great-grandchildren, McKenzie Owens, Zaelynn Tobias, and Legend Sites; two brothers, James (Theda) Potter Jr. of Westerville and Rickie Flickinger of Decatur, Indiana; and a sister, Connie Bird of Celina.

A son, Ronald D. “Ronnie” Sites; two grandsons, Isiah Willingham and Spencer Sites; two brothers, Ronald Sites and Johnny Flickinger; and a sister, Debbie “Zadie” Dickerhoff, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Make-a-Wish Foundation, American Heart Association, or American Cancer Society.

