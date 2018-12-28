Happy new entertainment year…

It has been a hectic but enjoyable holiday season. Although we have not had a Niswonger event in over two weeks, business has been hopping at the box office. Gift cards have been a very popular gift for many people to give to others. Of all the concerts and events at the Niswonger, Travis Tritt’s acoustic concert on March 2 is the one nearly sold out. Currently, there are just 63 seats yet to be sold.

There are a couple events I want to bring to your attention coming up in the beginning of 2019. National Geographic underwater photographers David Doubilet and his wife, Jenn, will be at the Niswonger on Sunday, January 27, for a 3 p.m. event. Each time we have had a National Geographicspeaker, I leave feeling so enriched for being there. They will share some amazing vivid underwater pictures we would never have the opportunity to see. And what makes it even more intriguing are the stories they share of what it took to get the amazing pictures you are seeing. This will be a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

Another “hidden” gem will be the “Candid Camera” show featuring eight decades of smiles with Peter Funt. Most older adults certainly remember the TV show “Candid Camera” with Peter’s father, Allen Funt. It ran first as a radio show in the late 1940s and went all the way into the 1990s. Peter Funt resurrected the show on TV, where it aired on TV Land and several other networks before taking it on the road as a stage show.

We are fortunate to have Funt bring this show to the Niswonger on Sunday afternoon, February 24, for another 3 p.m. show. I am sure it will be a barrel of laughs as we watch old clips from when his father hosted to more current ones with Peter hosting. It will be like sitting as a studio audience in the Saltzgaber Music Hall as Funt sets up the scenarios before watching them on our big screen. I understand there may even be some audience involvement. The tickets are only $20-$30 and it should be a very fun and funny afternoon at the Niswonger.

These are just a couple shows I think may fly under the radar screen of some people. I hope that a little more explanation and description will intrigue you to check out these upcoming events. The Niswonger box office will be closed New Year’s Day plus the day before and after. After that, it is full speed ahead into 2019 with 12 spectacular shows and concerts events sure to bring joy into your lives for a new year.

As we talk about the second half of this season, I will be off one last time to look for new exciting shows and concert artists for the 2019-20 season. The 2019 Fountain Park Summer Music Series concerts are just about finished and booked. I always find many great ideas in New York City for the park for you to enjoy. Once I return from New York City and get that schedule finished, look for an announcement.

I trust everyone had a Merry Christmas and that as we go into yet another new year, you will all be blessed with good health, happiness and of course, lots of good music to fill your soul. Happy New Year!

