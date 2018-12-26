Van Wert bowlers split with Celina

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert boys’ bowling took on the Celina Bulldogs in Western Buckeye League action at Olympic Lanes on Saturday, with the varsity losing a tough match and the junior varsity posting a win.

The varsity score was 2530-2459 and high scores of the day for the Cougars were shot by senior Nathan Bidlack with nice 220 and 232 games for a season high 452 series. Senior Derek Fanning bowled a 181 game, while senior Troy Weaks and sophomore Ian Ellis each finished with a 171.

The Cougars were down by 31 pins after the first game, won the second game by 31 to tie the match before the baker games before losing some momentum.

“Celina is a great team,” Van Wert head coach Seth Blackmore said. “We fought back in the second game but couldn’t manage to get the lead.”

“Nathan Bidlack shot very well and I believe he will do very well the rest of the season. I’m also confident the team will find their way and will win the rest of their WBL matches.”

The junior varsity beat the Bulldogs 1893-1773, with Gabriel Sierra leading the way with a 323 series (161, 162). In the second game Sam Cassidy rolled a 170 game and Landon Nowak finished with a 142 game.

“This is a great group of kids,” Blackmore said. “They are always positive and if you have been to the matches you know they make some noise.”

“I would also like to add that I am very happy coach Hellman is back. He is a great coach, know the sport and can really communicate with the guys. Coach Hellman played a big role in the win and I’m glad he’s back with us.”

Van Wert will host Ottawa Glandorf at 10 a.m. on Thursday.