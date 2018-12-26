Karen R. Long

Karen R. Long, 78, of Rockford, died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Mercer Health in Coldwater.

She was born September 27, 1940, in Dayton, the daughter of Ellsworth and Mabel (Sluterbeck) Collins, who both preceded her in death. On August 10, 1963, she married Edwin Long, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include two daughters, Denise Long of Marion, Indiana, and Deb (Scott) Call of Rockford; two grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy Miller and Dave Kuhn of Galion, Celia Yenser of Watertown, Wisconsin, and Reni and Jack Mescher of Coldwater; many nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Julie Long of Rockford.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 30, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, December 29, and an hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Rockford United Methodist Church Building Fund.

