CERT responds to Wapak fire

At 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was called to assist Auglaize County CERT with an apartment fire where many families lost everything. “It is the worst phone call you could get to have a major response like this right before Christmas,” said Van Wert County CERT Chairman Mark Klausing. Seven fire departments provided assistance to fight the blaze. CERT also made sure responders were hydrated and fed. Van Wert CERT was dismissed at 7 a.m. this morning. Van Wert CERT is a United Way agency.