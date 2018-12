Lancers fall to Bulldogs

Zane Miller puts up a shot during Friday’s NWC game against Columbus Grove. Unfortunately for the Lancers, the Bulldogs led 22-7 after one quarter and went on to win 55-45. Miller finished with four points, while Ethan Kemler led Lincolnview with 16 points. The Lancers (3-3, 1-1 NWC) will try to shake off the loss tonight at Fort Jennings. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold