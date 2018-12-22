Crestview shuts down Allen East 50-38

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Crestview’s stingy defense held Allen East in check, while Javin Etzler, Kalen Etzler and Wade Sheets combined for 33 points to lead Crestview past the Mustangs 50-38 on Friday.

Sheets finished with a team high 12 points, with six of those coming in the fourth quarter. Javin Etzler had 11 points, including seven in the fourth quarter while younger brother Kalen finished with 10 points in the victory.

The Knights led 12-5 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime. A 13-8 scoring advantage gave Crestview a 35-22 lead after three quarters. Crestview shot 56 percent from the floor (21 of 37) while holding the Mustangs to 13 of 41 (31 percent) shooting, and the Knights finished with a 24-13 rebounding advantage. Allen East (4-2, 1-1 NWC) had two fewer turnovers, 15-17.

Tyler Clum led the Mustangs with 13 points.

Crestview (5-1, 1-1 NWC) will play at Delphos St. John’s on Friday.

Scoring summary

Crestview 12 10 13 15 – 50

Allen East 5 9 8 16 – 38

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 4-1-10; Wade Sheets 6-0-12; Javin Etzler 4-2-11; Drew Kline 2-1-5; Brant Richardson 3-1-7; Carson Kreischer 1-0-2; Derick Dealey 1-0-3

Allen East: Bradden Crumrine 3-0-7; Logan McCluer 1-0-3; Tyler Clum 4-2-13; Cole Fletcher 2-0-4; Devin Reed 1-0-2; Mason Dotson 1-2-5; Dalton Clum 1-1-4