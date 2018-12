1974 Lancers honored

Lincolnview’s 1974 baseball team was honored between Friday night’s junior varsity and varsity games against Columbus Grove. Coached by Robert Wolfrum, the Lancers advanced to the old Class A state semifinals by winning the Deshler regional 1-0 over Bettsville, then Gibsonburg 3-2, before falling 3-1 to eventual state champion Middletown Fenwick in the semis. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold