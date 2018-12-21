VWCS donations

Christmas came early for some Van Wert County organizations, thanks to the generosity of Van Wert City Schools staff and parents. Staff members in the high school, middle school, and elementary school were encouraged to participate in “Jeans for JA”, where staff members could wear jeans the week prior to Christmas break in turn for cash donations. A total of $1,065 was collected and will be donated to support the county-wide Junior Achievement program. This year, Van Wert Early Childhood Center chose the Pregnancy Life Center Health Clinic as its community outreach organization. Staff members who donated diapers were rewarded with jeans days for the month of December. Parents and students were also encouraged to participate by donating a variety of baby items, including diapers, wipes, toys, clothes, blankets, baby lotions and soaps, pacifiers, and bottles.VWCS photo