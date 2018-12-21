VW Post names 2018 trooper, dispatcher

VW independent/submitted information

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Chase D. Black has been selected the 2018 “Trooper of the Year” at the Van Wert post.

The selection of Trooper Black, 24, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2018. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert post, chose Trooper Black based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Black joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 as a member of the 161st class. Originally from Antwerp, Ohio, Trooper Black is a graduate of Antwerp High School. Black has also been awarded the patrol’s criminal patrol and physical fitness awards.

Trooper Black resides in Paulding County.

Radio Dispatcher Shannon L. Shepard has been selected the 2018 “Dispatcher of the Year” at the Van Wert dispatch center. Shepard joined the Highway Patrol in 2017 and is assigned to the Van Wert dispatch center. She is a graduate of Van Wert High School.

Shepard, 52, was honored in recognition of her outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Shepard based on her technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Shepard and her family reside in Allen County.

Both Black and Shepard are in also contention for district and state honors as “Trooper of the Year” and “Dispatcher of the Year”. Those honors will be announced at a later date.