2 people given prison terms in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two people received prison terms, while a total of eight people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for criminal hearings.

Jesse Hodgson, 31, of Delphos, was sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of burglary, a felony of the second degree, and 18 months in prison on one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the sentences to run concurrent to each other and also gave Hodgson credit for 503 days served on the trespass case and 139 days served on the burglary case.

Christopher Stemen, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to register as a sex offender, both felonies of the fourth degree. The charges are to run concurrent to each other and Stemen was given 139 days’ credit for time served. Judge Burchfield also ordered him in pay $275 in restitution to the victim in the case.

Three people also entered changes of plea during hearings held Wednesday.

Cody Robbins, 29, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to one count of carrying a concealed weapon and driving under suspension, both misdemeanors of the first degree. He was then given a year of community control, and had to forfeit a pair of brass knuckles and a handgun.

Christina Donate McClure, 29, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor (reduced from aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree). She was then sentenced to two years of community control and must provide 50 hours of community service.

Thomas Norman II, 56, of Wren, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Milo Holt Jr., 20, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by refusing the Western Ohio Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima and signing himself out of the program. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 15 days already served. A request for work release was denied.

Two people also signed waivers of their constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Oscar Barrios, 29, of Edgerton, who is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, signed a time waiver in open court and requested more time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Ashley Burk, 30, of Van Wert, also signed a time waiver and also requested additional time to prepare her case. She will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019.