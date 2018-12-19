Coaches Corner: VW’s Bagley and Adams

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Coaches Corner is back for the 2018-2019 winter sports season. Each week, various Van Wert County coaches will share their thoughts on their respective teams.

This week’s featured coaches are Van Wert boys’ basketball coach Mark Bagley and Lady Cougars basketball coach Rob Adams.

Mark Bagley

After playing just three games in three weeks, things are about to change for Van Wert (1-2, 0-1 WBL).

The Cougars will play Friday and Saturday for six consecutive weekends, starting with undefeated Delphos St. John’s and Wayne Trace. For now, head coach Mark Bagley is focused on improving in time for this weekend.

“We thought we got a lot of things fixed during those three weeks but when you look at the game from Friday (Wapakoneta), there are a lot of things we have to work on,” Bagley said. “We’re really going to try to focus on ourselves both mentally and physically.”

“We’re doing a group book read called ‘The Power of Positive Team’ by Jon Gordon. Because we’re physically behind a little bit, mentally we’re struggling to handle some adversity across the board from coaches to players. Our whole focus is to get better each day.”

This weekend’s opponents currently have a combined record of 8-1, and Bagley said both Delphos St. John’s and Wayne Trace present different types of challenges.

“They’re very contrasting teams, but both are traditionally very good,” Bagley explained. “Delphos is going to be extremely fundamental with great man to man defense and motion offense with Jared Wurst, who’s averaging 20 points per game.”

“Coach (Aaron) Elwer does a great job of getting them to play to his personality – hard nosed and disciplined. Those are the things that we’re striving to be each game.”

“Wayne Trace runs a bunch of sets and they are very athletic,” Bagley continued. “They have very good guards that are quick and athletic and post players that may be undersized but really play their roles well.”

“Defensively they can play every defense known to man. They played a lot of triangle and two against Lincolnview, and they’ve played box and one, 1-3-1, 1-2-2, 2-3, man switch, everything.”

“Friday we want to make it fast, but it’s going to be more of a controlled game, while Saturday could be helter skelter,” Bagley added.

Friday will be a throwback night, with the game against the Blue Jays at the S.F. Goedde building.

“We think it’s going to help our kids no matter what happens, because it’s a great environment, it’s loud and it gets you ready to play in loud opposing gyms,” Bagley said. “It’s a tournament type feel because everybody is on top of you and it’s just a different kind of atmosphere.”

Due to limited seating, fans are encouraged to arrive early on Friday.

Rob Adams

Last night’s 47-35 loss at Wayne Trace dropped the Van Wert to 1-6 on the season. Now, the Lady Cougars are off until Thursday, December 27, at Delphos St. John’s.

“Even though it is eight days we are only practicing four of those days due to the Christmas holiday,” head coach Rob Adams said. “We feel it is extremely important to get rest and spend time with family.”

One of the reasons for the slow start is the fact that the Lady Cougars have faced some formidable opposition, including Ottoville, Coldwater, Spencerville and Wayne Trace.

“Our schedule is always brutal, but that is northwest Ohio basketball – always competitive,” head coach Rob Adams said. “We expected to have a few more victories in the win column but that just shows us where we are currently and not where we need to be,”

“The girls understand this is a marathon season, not a single race. The goal is to improve each day as a team and we are. We are starting to understand our identity and the need to play 32 minutes from the start of the game.”

“It’s easy to talk about but now we are starting to put our words into action. Defensively we are starting to click and that is our main focus. Offensively our shooting has not been very good but that will come as we continue to gel and look for the open man. We are shooting a lowly 27 percent from the field, which will not win a lot of ball games. We know we have some good shooters on this team and will continue to strive for improvement in that area.”

The team suffered a blow when senior guard Reagan Priest was lost to a leg injury.

“Losing a senior leader is always tough, however we expect her return so that is what we will continue to focus on with Reagan,” Adams explained. “She was our highest returning scorer from last year so obviously we lose some offense when she is not on the floor.”

“We also lose length on the defensive end and the ability to rebound effectively. Definitely a blow to our squad, but we have a next man up mentality. Reagan has been very positive and very vocal during our practice sessions continuing to push the younger girls. It’s great to have her around.”

After next Thursday’s game at Delphos St. John’s, Van Wert will return to Western Buckeye League action on January 3 vs. St. Marys Memorial.