Daniel E. Taylor

Daniel E. Taylor, 70, of Venedocia, passed away at 6:17 a.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 14, 1948, in Lima, the son of Charles and Juanita (Longbrake) Taylor, who both preceded him in death.

Dan spent most of his life working for himself doing plumbing and heating, as well as construction. From blueprints to building, he did it all. As a gun enthusiast, Dan was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and reloading. Dan looked forward to family cookouts and sipping bourbon, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Leslie (Billie) Collins of Van Wert and Nicole (Kara F.) Taylor of Shawnee; a son, Charles Taylor; four grandchildren, Sharon McClain of Lima, Jerron Taylor of Van Wert, Skylar Sherry of Van Wert, and Layten Collins of Van Wert; one stepgrandson, Jayse; three great-grandchildren, Kayliana, Ariel, and Zoey; two brothers, Jim Short and Mike Taylor; and four sisters, Marilyn Barrows, Carolyn Taylor, Debbie Storer, and Linda Taylor.

His wife, Barbara (Jackson) Taylor; and brother, Wayne Taylor, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Chaplain Glory Geib officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 21, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Lima Memorial Cancer Institute.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.