United Way update

The staff of First Federal of Van Wert prides itself in serving Van Wert County, and, as usual, has completed its 2018 United Way campaign with 100-percent participation. Not only do the employees give, but First Federal also makes a corporate donation to help lead the campaign. The financial institution has been a key example for many new industry and business campaigns. First Federal has also been a great partner in the annual Day of Caring bank challenge. It has won the challenge for the past three years and has collected thousands of items for the local food pantries. The bank is also a corporate table sponsor at the Fiesta Fun Friday event and allows bank employees to volunteer for United Way roles. United Way photo